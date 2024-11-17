Charlotte visits Cleveland on 4-game road skid

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -10.5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to end its four-game road losing streak when the Hornets take on Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 11-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 4-6 in conference games. Charlotte is second in the Eastern Conference with 46.8 rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 7.6.

The Cavaliers make 52.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.8%). The Hornets' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 24.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cavaliers.

Tre Mann is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 10-0, averaging 123.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Donovan Mitchell: out (rest), Max Strus: out (ankle), Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Evan Mobley: day to day (illness).

Hornets: Nick Richards: out (ribs), Mark Williams: day to day (foot), DaQuan Jeffries: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.