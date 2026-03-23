Charlotte hires Wes Miller as men's basketball coach after he was fired by Cincinnati

He was 100-74 at Cincinnati.

The Bearcats finished 18-15 this season. They had recovered from a disappointing start to win seven of nine games down the stretch and were considered an NCAA Tournament bubble team heading into the Big 12 Tournament. But the Bearcats lost to UCF 66-65 in overtime in the second round after surrendering an eight-point lead in the final two minutes of regulation, paving the way for Miller's departure.

The 43-year-old Miller has strong ties to North Carolina, leading the Tar Heels to a national championship as a player. He also coached a decade at UNC Greensboro, where he earned Southern Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2012 and 2018.

He helped UNC Greensboro win 25 or more games in three consecutive seasons, won three conference titles and led the Spartans to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2021. He left UNCG for Cincinnati considered one of the bright young coaches in the game after recording a school-record 185 wins, including an average of 25 wins per season over his final five years.

Miller posted the most wins (217) by a coach by the age of 40.

“We’re going to pour everything we have into developing our student-athletes, competing at the highest level, and building a team that our campus and this city are proud to rally around," Miller said in a statement. "The foundation is here for something special, and I can’t wait to get to work because Charlotte’s stock is rising.”

Athletic director Kevin White called Miller a “proven leader with a deep understanding of the game and strong ties to basketball in our state."

“What stood out most was his passion, competitive energy, and clear vision for building a championship culture here at Charlotte,” White said. “He embodies the toughness, resilience, and commitment to the total student-athlete experience that we value, and he understands the opportunity we have to build something special for our university and our city.”

As a player, Miller helped the Tar Heels to a national championship in 2005, two Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championships and one ACC Tournament title. He remains a popular figure in the state.

Miller replaces Aaron Fearne, who was fired after going 47-51 over three seasons.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness