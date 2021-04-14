Charlotte faces Cleveland, looks to end home skid

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 121-114 on Dec. 23. Collin Sexton scored 27 points to help lead Cleveland to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte' Graham is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Isaiah Hartenstein is second on the Cavaliers with 8.9 rebounds and averages 10.3 points. Dean Wade is averaging 5.6 rebounds and 10.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 104.4 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 43.8% shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 103.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 48.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), P.J. Washington: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Terry Rozier: day to day (knee tendinitis), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (illness), Jarrett Allen: day to day (concussion), Collin Sexton: day to day (groin), Darius Garland: day to day (ankle), Damyean Dotson: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.