Charles and Saint Bonaventure knock off Youngstown State 84-80

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Cayden Charles scored 18 points to lead Saint Bonaventure and Darryl Simmons II made the go-ahead basket with 29 seconds remaining as the Bonnies took down Youngstown State 84-80 on Saturday.

Charles also added three steals for the Bonnies (4-0). Amar'e Marshall added 17 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Simmons went 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 17 points. Frank Mitchell added 16 points.