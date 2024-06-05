BreakingNews
Chargers release center Corey Linsley, who is expected to announce his retirement

Corey Linsley, a three-year team captain for the Los Angeles Chargers, was released on Wednesday

36 minutes ago
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Corey Linsley, a three-year team captain for the Los Angeles Chargers, was released on Wednesday.

Linsley is expected to retire after playing in three games last season due to a non-football, heart-related condition. He was the second-highest paid center in the league with an average contract value of $12.5 million.

“Corey is everything you hope for and more in an NFL player,” president of football operations John Spanos said in a statement. “The consummate professional, his mentorship of younger players, work ethic, integrity, leadership, competitive drive and sense of humor all played a role in earning him the ‘C’ on his jersey throughout the entirety of his time with us. And as good of a football player as he is, Corey’s an even better person."

Linsley played 10 seasons in the NFL. He was a fifth-round selection by Green Bay in 2014 and was with the Packers for seven seasons where he was an AP first-team All-Pro selection in 2020.

Linsley signed a five year, $62.5 million contract with the Chargers in 2021 and helped bring stability to the offensive line. He played and started all 144 games during his NFL career.

