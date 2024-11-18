Chargers LB Khalil Mack, Bengals OT Orlando Brown Jr. declared inactive for prime-time game

It is the first game Mack has missed since joining the Chargers in 2022. He played in only seven games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 due to a foot injury.

Tuli Tuipulotu, who has 5.5 sacks in the last three games, and Bud Dupree will get additional playing time with Mack inactive.

The Chargers' pass rush has heated up, with 18 sacks in the past three games.

Cincinnati offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is out for the third straight game due to knee and leg injuries, and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is inactive due to illness.

The other inactive Chargers players are QB Easton Stick, WR DJ Chark, RB Kimani Vidal, OL Brenden Jaimes, OL Jordan McFadden and TE Hayden Hurst.

Cincinnati has also listed WR Charlie Jones, WR Isaiah Williams, S Daijahn Anthony, LB Joe Bachie and TE Manner McLachlan as inactive.

