Chargers elevate Bertolet, Bandy from practice squad

Bertolet was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week after Dustin Hopkins suffered a right quadriceps injury. Hopkins is listed as questionable on the injury report. He did some kicking Friday and went through his normal morning routine, but will remain a game-time decision.

The Chargers have used 11 kickers since 2017. Bertolet has spent time with five NFL teams, but most recently kicked for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL during the spring.