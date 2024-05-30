Chargers add depth to offensive line by signing former 1st-round pick Alex Leatherwood

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood will look to get his career back on track with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers signed the former first-round pick on Wednesday. Leatherwood was the 17th overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2001 NFL draft. He started all 17 regular-season games as a rookie, with 13 coming at right guard. He also started at right guard during the Raiders' playoff game at Cincinnati.