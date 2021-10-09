journal-news logo
X

Chargers activate CB Ryan Smith from injured reserve

news
1 hour ago
Cornerback Ryan Smith was activated from injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Cornerback Ryan Smith was activated from injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

Smith was signed as a free agent from Tampa Bay during the offseason, but missed training camp and the first four weeks of the season due to a core muscle injury. He is entering his fifth season and is known as a stalwart on special teams.

The Chargers, who are 3-1 for the first time since 2014, go into Sunday's game against Cleveland fairly healthy. Running back Justin Jackson is doubtful due to a groin injury. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. — who has missed the last three games — is questionable due to shoulder issues.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Fairfield City Council to consider two more Harbin Park redevelopment...
2
Butler County RTA won’t suspend routes despite shortages
3
State of Hamilton: Officials detail developments accelerating in the...
4
Data suggests decreasing COVID-19 cases in Butler County: What the...
5
Butler County leaders target development along the Great Miami River to
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top