Chang hits Grandal with throw as White Sox beat Indians 4-3

Keuchel walked Chang leading off and gave up a single to Jordan Luplow before walking Cesar Hernandez.

Evan Marshall came in and struck out José Ramírez. Franmil Reyes tied it at 3 with a sacrifice fly before Rosario struck out.

The White Sox loaded the bases in the bottom half, only to come away empty-handed when Cal Quantrill struck out Mercedes and got Grandal to ground into a double play.

McKenzie gave up three runs and two hits over four innings in his first start of the season. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Tony La Russa said he expects SS Tim Anderson (strained left hamstring) to start Thursday's series finale when he's eligible to come off the 10-day injured list.

UP NEXT

AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (0-1, 3.65 ERA) and Chicago RHP Lucas Giolito (1-0, 4.22) meet in a matchup of aces as the AL Central rivals continue their four-game series. Bieber is 2-2 with a 2.94 ERA in eight starts against the White Sox, while Giolito is 2-2 with a 2.62 ERA in seven outings versus Cleveland.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Chicago White Sox left fielder Luis Robert (88) watches Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario's two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, April 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton (12) celebrates with manager Tony La Russa left, at the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, April 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario right, celebrates with teammates Amed Rosario (1) and Franmil Reyes back, after Eddie Rosario hit a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, April 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Cleveland Indians starter Triston McKenzie delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty