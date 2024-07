Chanettee Wannasaen wins LPGA Tour's Dana Open for Children

“Last day, I cannot like calm down because my heart is like boom, boom, boom, boom,” Wannasaen said. “Every hole.”

The 20-year-old Thai player won the Portland Classic last year.

“Right now, I’m feel like I’m going looking for third trophy,” Wannasaen said. “Yeah, I think it’s coming.”

Ryu shot 65, also birdieing the final two holes.

“She made me a little bit nervous,” Wannasaen said.

Ryu had six birdies and a bogey on the back nine.

“I wanted to go to playoff,” the South Korean player said. “But really good shots and almost get it in.”

Defending champion Linn Grant of Sweden and Ssu-Chia Cheng of Taiwan tied for third at 14 under, each shooting 68.

“Going home for two weeks now,” Grant said. “Just kind of relax a little bit before the Olympics.”

China's Xiyu “Janet” Lin (70) and Mary Liu (69) were 12 under. Lin was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15 in the world.

Stacy Lewis, the 39-year-old Texan who was born in nearby Toledo, shot 70 to tie for seventh at 10 under. She won the last of her 13 LPGA Tour titles in 2020.

“I’m exhausted, but it was a great week,” Lewis said. “It’s some of best golf I’ve played all year. Played good today. Just couldn’t get anything close to the hole.”

