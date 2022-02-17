Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Champagnie scores 27 to carry St. John's past Xavier 86-73

news
1 hour ago
Julian Champagnie had 27 points as St. John's topped Xavier 86-73

CINCINNATI (AP) — Julian Champagnie scored 27 points and Tareq Coburn scored 13 points and St. John's beat Xavier 86-73 on Wednesday night.

Aaron Wheeler added 11 points and eight rebounds and Montez Mathis scored 10 for St. John’s (14-11, 6-8 Big East Conference).

Jack Nunge had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Musketeers (17-8, 7-7). Paul Scruggs added 16 points. Zach Freemantle had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Top local news for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
2
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses New Miami speed cameras case
3
COVID patients represent 1 in 7 hospitalizations in Southwest Ohio
4
MLB player Kyle Schwarber tells Middletown students they can achieve...
5
Middletown school board OKs $11.7 million COVID-19 aid plan after...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top