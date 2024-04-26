CF Montreal takes road losing streak into matchup with the Columbus Crew

CF Montreal (3-3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (3-1-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal visits the Columbus Crew trying to stop a three-game road slide.

The Crew are 3-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 12 goals led by Cucho Hernandez with four.

Montreal is 2-2-2 against conference opponents. Montreal has a 3-2 record in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez has four goals and one assist for the Crew. Aidan Morris has two goals and one assist.

Matias Coccaro has scored three goals with one assist for Montreal. Ariel Lassiter has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Crew: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Montreal: Averaging 1.5 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Christian Ramirez (injured).

Montreal: Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

