Central Michigan tops Bowling Green 78-74

news
46 minutes ago
Cameron Healy and Kevin Miller scored 21 points apiece as Central Michigan narrowly beat Bowling Green 78-74

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Cameron Healy and Kevin Miller scored 21 points apiece as Central Michigan narrowly beat Bowling Green 78-74 on Tuesday night.

Brian Taylor had 15 points and Harrison Henderson added 14 points for Central Michigan (4-13, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Miller also had 12 assists and seven rebounds, and Healy made six 3-pointers.

Myron Gordon scored a season-high 24 points for the Falcons (11-11, 4-7). Daeqwon Plowden added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Trey Diggs had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

