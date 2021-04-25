Central Michigan QB seriously injured in off campus shooting

“We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers,” Bob Davies, university president, said in a Sunday email to students. “Please join me in hoping for a speedy recovery for both individuals.”

Keller sat out the 2020 season because of NCAA transfer requirements, according to the spring football roster. He was a redshirt freshman in 2018 when he was at the University of Cincinnati. He then attended Pearl River Community College before committing to CMU last year.

Authorities said they have received video and other information on the shooting.

No one was in custody on Sunday.

“The ICSO detectives are pouring over multiple tips, leads and social media posts,” read a statement from the office.