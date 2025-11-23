Central Michigan hosts Toledo in MAC action

Key stats

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 336.8 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 159.3 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 177.5 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (81st)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 353.8 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 207.3 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 146.5 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (51st)

Toledo Offense

Overall: 423.5 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 247.5 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 176 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (36th)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 241.9 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 148.7 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 93.2 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 13 points per game (5th)

Central Michigan is 113th in third down percentage, converting 34.8% of the time. Toledo ranks 7th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 29.6%.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Central Michigan ranks 15th in the FBS at +8, and Toledo ranks 24th at +6.

Toledo is 135th in the FBS averaging 72.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Central Michigan's 46th-ranked 49.1 per-game average.

Central Michigan is 73rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 84.2% of trips. Toledo's red zone defense ranks 15th at 76.2%.

Central Michigan ranks 20th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:11.

Team leaders

Central Michigan

Passing: Joey Labas, 1,434 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 69.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Angel Flores, 519 yards on 103 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Langston Lewis, 442 yards on 29 catches, 3 TDs

Toledo

Passing: Tucker Gleason, 2,417 yards, 21 TDs, 9 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: DeaMonte Trayanum, 856 yards on 150 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Junior Vandeross III, 876 yards on 71 catches, 11 TDs

Last game

Central Michigan defeated Kent State 28-16 on Wednesday, Nov. 19. Labas passed for 121 yards on 11-of-20 attempts (55.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Nahree Biggins carried the ball 12 times for 61 yards, adding one reception for two yards. DeCorion Temple put up 34 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Toledo won 38-9 over Ball State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Gleason threw for 218 yards on 15-of-24 attempts (62.5%) with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Trayanum had 128 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Vandeross had seven receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns.