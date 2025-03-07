Central Michigan hosts Akron following Brown's 27-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Central Michigan after Shelbee Brown scored 27 points in Akron's 70-53 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Chippewas have gone 6-7 in home games. Central Michigan is third in the MAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jess Lawson averaging 6.6.

The Zips are 4-13 in conference matchups. Akron has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Central Michigan is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Akron allows to opponents. Akron averages 62.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 67.0 Central Michigan gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madi Morson is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Chippewas. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 13.7 points and 10.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brown is averaging 13.2 points, nine rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Zips. Alexus Mobley is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Zips: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.