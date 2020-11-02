Centennial of Harding's election quieter due to pandemic

Marion radio station WWGH made Harding the theme of morning and evening programming Monday, featuring a Harding impersonator and an interview with the son of Harding’s daughter with a lover, Nan Britton.

Harding, a Republican, was elected Nov. 2, 1920 — his 55th birthday — succeeding Democrat Woodrow Wilson. He beat a fellow Ohio newspaper publisher, James Cox, on a platform of restoring normalcy after World War I and the 1918 influenza pandemic.