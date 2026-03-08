Celtics star Jayson Tatum takes his comeback from Achilles surgery on the road

Tatum scored six of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, delivering the dagger on a 3-pointer with 1:59 remaining as the Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-98 in a battle of Eastern Conference contenders.

“Today felt a lot more normal, just from a preparation standpoint in this league,” he said. “It felt like being back in the flow again.

“It’s just amazing how happy I am to be back and wanting to be out there more.”

Two nights earlier, Tatum collected 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in his emotional return at TD Garden in a win over the Dallas Mavericks. He received multiple standing ovations in his first action since rupturing the tendon in the playoffs on May 12.

The fans at Rocket Arena weren’t nearly as kind to him, but those wearing Celtics gear applauded him every time he touched the ball. They included his mother, Brandy Cole-Barnes, who surprised him by making the trip.

Tatum and his mom were inseparable during his 298-day rehabilitation period, which began following reconstructive surgery on May 13.

“She texted me this morning to say, ‘Hey, I’m coming to Cleveland,’” he said, smiling. “I looked up in the crowd and she was just crying. Seeing me on the court obviously brings her a lot of joy.”

The 6-foot-8 Tatum started, logging 27 minutes and making 6-of-16 field goals in each game. His playing time is being restricted for precautionary reasons, but Boston coach Joe Mazzulla made sure Tatum was on the floor at crunch time.

Tatum missed all six of his shots over the second and third quarters before coming through in his final, seven-minute stretch. He shared the court with longtime Celtics teammates — and fellow 2024 NBA champions — Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard.

“We’re glad to have a first-team All-NBA player back who can do it all,” Pritchard said. “It makes us a really good team and he looks unbelievable. He's doing things that not many players have done. It’s an easy transition for all of us.”

