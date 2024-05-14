Celtics aim to secure series victory over the Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -15.5; over/under is 205.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Celtics lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five. The Celtics won the last meeting 109-102 on May 13 led by 33 points from Jayson Tatum, while Darius Garland scored 30 points for the Cavaliers.

The Celtics have gone 41-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 120.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 in conference play. Cleveland is seventh in the league giving up just 110.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The 120.6 points per game the Celtics score are 10.4 more points than the Cavaliers allow (110.2). The Cavaliers average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Celtics give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 47.1% and averaging 26.9 points for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 26.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 110.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 98.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (soleus).

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (calf), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Jarrett Allen: day to day (rib).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

