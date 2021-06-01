Cease scheduled to start for White Sox at Indians

The White Sox are 18-10 in division games. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .342 leads the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .421.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-1. Phil Maton earned his first victory and Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Jimmy Lambert took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 13 home runs and is batting .258.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .506.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.67 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.