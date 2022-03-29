Cavs' Mobley out next game, maybe more, with ankle sprain

All-Star center Jarrett Allen will also miss the matchup with the Mavericks. He's been out since March 6 with a broken finger, and it's not known when he'll be back with the Cavs, who are seventh in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining.

The top six teams are guaranteed playoff spots while teams No. 7-10 will meet in a play-in tournament.

The Cavs have lost leading scorer Collin Sexton, veteran guard Ricky Rubio and forward Dean Wade to season-ending knee injuries. Allen has been out for the past 11 games and guard Rajon Rondo has missed the last eight with a sprained right ankle.

The team has also been without guard Caris LeVert and forward Lauri Markkanen for long stretches, forcing coach J.B. Bickerstaff to get creative with lineups, rotations and strategies.

“I don’t know if there’s been another team that’s gone through what we’ve gone through — Caris being out and Lauri being out and D.G. being out, whoever it may be,” forward Kevin Love said after the Orlando win. “We’ve had guys step up and play well but we’re the type of team that our strength of the team is the team.

“When we’re whole we’re just much better.”

