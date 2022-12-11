journal-news logo
Cavs' Mitchell misses second straight game with sore leg

By BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game for the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sore right lower leg Saturday night.

Mitchell, averaging 29.0 points in his first season with Cleveland, was unavailable game against Oklahoma City. He sat out a 106-95 loss to Sacramento a night earlier.

The Cavaliers are 11-0 at home with Mitchell in the lineup and 0-2 when he doesn’t play. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff did not offer additional details about when he might return to action.

Mitchell was acquired from Utah in a major offseason trade that saw Cleveland send Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton to the Jazz, in addition to three first-round draft picks. He scored a season-high 43 points against the Lakers on Dec. 6.

