Cavs' Markkanen placed in NBA health protocols, joins Love

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen has joined teammate Kevin Love and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
The team said Markkanen will miss Wednesday's game against Portland and his status will be updated “at the appropriate time.”
The 7-foot Markkanen is in his first season with Cleveland after being acquired in a trade from Chicago. He's averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in eight games and his size has given coach J.B. Bickerstaff some interesting lineup combinations.
On Monday, Love was placed in health protocols, presumably from testing positive for COVID-19. He missed a win over Charlotte.
