journal-news logo
X

Cavs' Markkanen placed in NBA health protocols, joins Love

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Caption
Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Credit: Matt Kelley

Credit: Matt Kelley

news
11 minutes ago
Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen has joined teammate Kevin Love and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen has joined teammate Kevin Love and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The team said Markkanen will miss Wednesday's game against Portland and his status will be updated “at the appropriate time.”

The 7-foot Markkanen is in his first season with Cleveland after being acquired in a trade from Chicago. He's averaging 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds in eight games and his size has given coach J.B. Bickerstaff some interesting lineup combinations.

On Monday, Love was placed in health protocols, presumably from testing positive for COVID-19. He missed a win over Charlotte.

___

Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Caption
Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

In Other News
1
Complaint from concerned citizen leads to drug arrest in Fairfield
2
New Miami voters hit brakes on request for additional police levy
3
Election 2021: What happened in 9 key races in Butler County
4
2 political conservatives, incumbent win Lakota board seats
5
Wong, Welch win West Chester Twp. trustees race
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top