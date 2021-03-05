Cavs' Love honored for mental health advocacy, charity work

The Cavaliers forward and five-time All-Star received the first Humanitarian of the Year Award on Thursday night at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, an annual event that brings out the city's top sports names but was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Love first went public with his own mental health issues in 2018, chronicling those struggles in an essay. His openness and willingness to share his personal story since has helped erase stigmas about mental issues and led to the NBA adopting programs to assist players.