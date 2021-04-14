Cavs' Gilbert acquires minority share of former owner Gund

Gilbert, who built much of his fortune through mortgage lending company Quicken Loans, acquired the Cavaliers from Gund in 2005 for a reported $375 million. On Wednesday, the team said in a statement that Gilbert now has Gund's final share.

“On a very personal level, Gordon was a dedicated and caring leader that brought integrity and civic pride to the forefront as an organizational imperative, while infusing a business acumen and team strategy that allowed the franchise to position itself well for the decades to come in downtown Cleveland,” the team said.