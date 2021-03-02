Cavs get 101-90 win to hand Houston 12th straight loss

Houston led by one early in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Ben McLemore when the Cavaliers used a 13-0 spurt to take a 90-78 lead midway through the period. Cedi Osman had two 3-pointers in that stretch and Sexton added five points.

The game was tied at 63-all after a 3-pointer by P.J. Tucker with about 5 minutes left in the third quarter. The Cavaliers used an 8-2 run after that, with the first five points from Dean Wade, to make it 71-65.

Osman made a 3 for Cleveland after two free throws from Tucker before Mason Jones finished the quarter with a three-point play to cut Houston’s deficit to 74-70 entering the fourth.

Though they couldn't pull it out late, the Rockets played better than they did in a 49-point loss to Memphis. They made just 4 of 45 3-point attempts on Sunday night in a game where they shot a franchise-low 27.7% overall.

On Monday they’d made four 3s by early in the second quarter and finished 10 of 31 from long range.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Sexton has scored 22 points or more in nine straight games. ... Garland had 14 points and seven assists. ... Osman added 11 points off the bench.

Rockets: Eric Gordon sat out with a sore left knee. ... Danuel House left in the second quarter with a bruised right knee and didn’t return. ... Wall had five assists after finishing without an assist on Sunday for the first time in his career.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Indiana on Wednesday night.

Rockets: James Harden will face his former team for the first time since a January trade on Wednesday night when the Rockets host Brooklyn.

_____

Houston Rockets guard John Wall, right, puts up a shot past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) passes the ball as Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) reaches in to knock it away during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke