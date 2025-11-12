Cavs' Garland sidelined by with toe issue, out for Miami rematch. So are Mitchell and Mobley (rest)

The Cavaliers have not said how much more time, if any, the two-time All-Star may miss because of the latest toe issue — which, for now, the team is describing as simply injury management. Garland has played in only three games this season, sitting out the first couple weeks while finishing his recovery from surgery and ramping up into basketball shape.

Cleveland will also play Wednesday without guard Donovan Mitchell and forward Evan Mobley — the league's reigning defensive player of the year. Both are being held out for rest, the Cavaliers said.

Miami will again be without Bam Adebayo (toe) and Tyler Herro (heel). Adebayo will miss his fourth consecutive game and Herro has yet to play this season following surgery over the summer.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba