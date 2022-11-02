Cavs' Garland back after missing 5 games with eye injury

Bickerstaff said Garland will likely play “shorter stints” against the Celtics, so he'll be fresh for the fourth quarter.

Cleveland went 5-0 while Garland was sidelined as All-Star Donovan Mitchell slid over from his shooting guard spot to play the point.

Garland and the rest of the Cavs are still getting used to playing with Mitchell, who was acquired during blockbuster trade this summer.

Garland blossomed into one of the NBA's best young point guards last season, averaging 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games while helping the Cavs improve their win total by 22 games from the previous season.

Cleveland signed Garland to a five-year, $193 million contract extension in July.

