Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle

Mobley finished second in rookie of the year voting to Toronto's Scottie Barnes.

Last week, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Mobley is ready to take another step in his development.

"He has the ability to be a superstar without being the leading scorer on your team,” Bickerstaff said at media day. "He has an opportunity to be the best player on the floor without having to take the most shots. That’s hard to find.

“He can stuff the stat sheet in every category, that’s our expectation for him. We want him eventually — and hopefully it’s this year — to be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. We believe he has that type of ability and can have that type of impact on the floor.”

