Cavs express "pain" at death of scouting director's sister

On Wednesday night, the team released a statement offering support to Weems.

“The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka,” general manager Koby Altman said. “Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka.”

Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr., who is also from the Akron area, also called for justice on social media.

Nance wrote: “Akron we need your help to find justice for Ericka and the Weems family!!”