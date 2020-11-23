Cavs complete trade for McGee, agree to re-sign Dellavedova

Thompson left the Cavs last week, agreeing to a two-year free agent contract with the Boston Celtics, one of the teams he faced over nine productive seasons with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers weren't expected to hang on to Thompson, and his departure further separates the organization from its run of four NBA Finals in four years (2015-18).

The 7-foot McGee averaged 6.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last season while helping the Lakers to a championship. During his career, he has averaged 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Dellavedova has been a solid contributor during two stints with Cleveland. The forever hustling Australian known affectionately as “Delly” to teammates and fans spent three seasons with the Cavs before signing as a free agent with Milwaukee in 2016.

He returned in a trade to Cleveland two years later. The Cavaliers value his leadership and mentoring of young guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

