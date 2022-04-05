Cavs coach Bickerstaff fined $15,000 by NBA for ripping refs

Upset by inconsistency in calls and the Sixers getting 42 free throws, Bickerstaff said the game “was taken” from the Cavs, who are trying to hold onto the No. 7 play-in spot with a week left in the regular season.

Bickerstaff also was upset that a foul wasn't called on Sixers star Joel Embiid in the closing seconds of Philadelphia's 112-108 win. Cavs guard Darius Garland was bumped on a layup with the Cavs down by a point.