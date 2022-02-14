Cavs' center Allen named All-Star replacement for Harden

Shortly after learning Harden would miss the game, the Cavs began re-campaigning for Allen, who was passed over last week when Silver named Charlotte's LaMelo Ball as Kevin Durant's replacement.

“He should have been named an All-Star reserve from the jump,” said teammate Kevin Love, a five-time All-Star said of Allen. ”I told him, that doesn’t really matter how you get there. He’s been so consistent for us.

"He’s been a leader in that respect, brings it every single night. Posts a double-double, shoots extremely well from the floor. He’s a guy that wants to get better, a guy that wants to lead. It’s such a skill to play hard every single night and J.A. does that. He produces for us time and time again.”

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, front right, shoots with Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)