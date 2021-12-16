Cavaliers win fifth straight, rout Rockets 124-89

Rookie Alperen Sengun had season highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Christopher scored 17 points and KJ Martin added 14 for Houston. The Rockets have lost three of their last four after winning seven in a row, dropping to 9-19.

Garland scored 17 points in the first half as the Cavaliers built a 69-38 lead, their largest at intermission since being up 34 on Nov. 25, 2016, against Dallas. All five games in their winning streak have been by double digits.

Cleveland played without rookie Evan Mobley, who bruised his right hip Monday against Miami. The third overall pick is averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots. The Cavaliers are 1-4 when he isn’t in uniform.

Center Christian Wood was a game-day scratch with left knee tendinitis, leaving Houston with 10 available players. Guard Eric Gordon sat out for the second time in three games with a tight groin.

Sengun dished out five assists and Jae'Sean Tate had 12 points and six rebounds. Houston was called for four technical fouls, two by D.J. Augustin, and was 5 of 29 on 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Jalen Green (left hamstring strain), F Danuel House Jr. (left ankle sprain) and G Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh bruise) also were out. Silas said Green is the closest to returning, followed by House. Green has missed 10 games, while House has been sidelined for five. … Porter spent his rookie season with Cleveland, but was released in 2020 after a series of disciplinary issues, including an arrest in Eastern Ohio.

Cavaliers: Garland is one of three players averaging at least 18.0 points and 7.0 assists while shooting better than 46%. Lakers F LeBron James and Nuggets C Nikola Jokic are the others. … C Tacko Fall and G RJ Nembhard, both on two-way contracts, are on G League assignments with the Cleveland Charge. … Cleveland has a .356 all-time winning percentage against Houston, its second-worst behind San Antonio (.343).

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host New York on Thursday night.

Cavaliers: Visit NBA champion Milwaukee on Saturday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTIP-INS

Caption Houston Rockets' D.J. Augustin (14) knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Caption Houston Rockets' D.J. Augustin (14) knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) and Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun (28) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman (16) and Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun (28) battle for a loose ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Houston Rockets' David Nwaba (2) dunks the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 124-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Caption Houston Rockets' David Nwaba (2) dunks the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 124-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Houston Rockets' Josh Christopher, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 124-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Caption Houston Rockets' Josh Christopher, right, drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 124-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun (28) knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Caption Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun (28) knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak