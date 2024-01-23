BreakingNews
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA's drug policy with positive tests

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating its anti-drug policy

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

According to the league, the 32-year-old Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, commonly used by body builders and weight lifters for muscle enhancement.

Thompson will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Cavs play the first of two games in three days at Milwaukee.

There was no immediate comment from Thompson or the Cavs.

Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs, who originally drafted the Canadian with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 draft. The 6-foot-11 Thompson has become a beloved player in Cleveland. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team, which won the city's first major pro sports title since 1964.

Thompson spent his first nine seasons as a pro with the Cavs before bouncing around. He's also played with Boston, Sacramento, Indiana, Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs, who have won eight straight games, re-signed him as a free agent before this season. He's averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 minutes.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

