Cavaliers take on the Knicks, seek 4th straight victory

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Cleveland looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on New York

Cleveland Cavaliers (6-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over New York.

New York went 25-17 in Eastern Conference play and 25-11 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Knicks shot 45.6% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland went 21-50 overall and 16-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.4 last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Cavaliers: Kevin Love: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

