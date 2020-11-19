Cavaliers take Auburn small forward Okoro with fifth pick

The Cavaliers finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference — and the second-worst mark in the NBA — at 19-46. They won five of their final 11 games after J.B. Bickerstaff replaced John Beilein as coach and installed a more physical, post-oriented style.

Cleveland was one of eight teams excluded from the league’s regular season restart in Orlando, but held a 10-day minicamp at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in September.

Drummond exercised his $28.7 million player option earlier this week, putting the Cavaliers over the salary cap for the upcoming season. Drummond was acquired at the 2020 trade deadline from Detroit.

Love is under contract through 2022-23, while the starting backcourt of Sexton and Garland can't become restricted free agents until at least 2023 and 2024, respectively.

