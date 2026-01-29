Cavaliers spoil LeBron James' return, riding big 3rd quarter to 129-99 romp

James had only 11 points, the first time in 13 trips to Cleveland as an opposing player he has not had at least 20. The 41-year old Akron native was 3 of 10 from the field, including 0 of 3 on 3-pointers, and was 5 of 6 from the line in 27 minutes.

It also was James' worst loss in Cleveland as a visiting player. He is 10-3, but has been on the losing end in his last two.

James teared up during a timeout with 7:46 remaining in the first quarter when the Cavaliers showed video highlights of him scoring 25 straight points during Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference finals against the Detroit Pistons.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 29 points. Los Angeles fell to 3-2 on its seven-game road trip.

Doncic missed six minutes in the first quarter after having his left ankle looked at in the locker room. Doncic tweaked his ankle when he landed awkwardly near the Lakers’ bench after attempting a 3-pointer.

Cleveland led 57-55 at halftime, but took control in the third quarter, outscoring Los Angeles by 20 (42-22). It was the 12th time this season that the Cavaliers scored at least 40 points in a period.

It was tied at 57 when the Cavaliers went on a 25-8 run where Mitchell scored eight points and Tyson added seven.

Cleveland was 6 of 22 on 3-pointers in the first half, but went 7 of 11 in the third. It also was 17 of 25 from the field in the period.

Up next

Lakers: At Washington on Friday night.

Cavaliers: At Phoenix on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba