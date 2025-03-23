Cavaliers snap 4-game skid with 120-91 victory over Jazz

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)
By JOHN COON – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and Donovan Mitchell added 16, helping Cleveland snap a four-game losing streak with a 120-91 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Evan Mobley had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to help the Cavaliers get back in the win column. Six players scored in double figures for Cleveland.

Kyle Filipowski led Utah with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Walker Kessler added 13 rebounds and three blocks.

The Jazz rallied from an early 12-point deficit and took a 36-34 lead on Collin Sexton’s layup midway through the second quarter. Cleveland went ahead for good after taking a 44-43 lead on Mitchell’s pull-up jumper with 2:04 left before halftime.

The Cavaliers held Utah without a point for 6½ minutes and pulled away behind a 15-0 run to open the third quarter. Allen bookended the run with a pair of baskets, his second one giving Cleveland a 66-45 lead five minutes into the second half.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Cleveland exploited Utah’s poor transition defense, outscoring the Jazz 22-9 in fastbreak points.

Jazz: Utah struggled to take care of the ball again, committing 18 turnovers and giving up 25 points off them.

Key moment

After Utah took its final lead at 43-42 on Filipowski’s reverse layup, Mitchell and Garland combined for three baskets in the final two minutes before halftime to set the stage for Cleveland’s decisive third quarter run.

Key stat

Cleveland outscored Utah 60-30 in the paint.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday. Cleveland wraps up its five-game road swing at Portland, while Utah hosts Memphis.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton lays up the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Caveliers head coach Kenny Atkinson looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, left, dribbles as Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang, right, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson warms up with his daughter before an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Utah Jazz forward KJ Martin (99) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

