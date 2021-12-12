Cavaliers score 81 points in first half, beat Kings 117-103

The Cavaliers, who have not trailed in 11 consecutive quarters, shot 61.2% from the field in equaling their first-half record set against Portland on Nov. 23, 2016. Their most in any half is 83 in the second at Indiana on Jan. 15, 1993.

“It was an ugly first half and our transition defense was atrocious,” Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said. “But, hey, we’re not quitters. We’re going to keep battling our butts off to get through this. I can promise you that.”

Sacramento pulled to 103-96 in the fourth on a pair of 3-pointers by Buddy Hield and a three-point play by Damian Jones, capping an 18-2 run to start the quarter. Cleveland subsequently regained control as Ricky Rubio hit two deep 3-pointers.

Hield had 21 points and Davion Mitchell had 14 points and five assists off the bench. De’Aaron Fox added 13 points and Harrison Barnes had 12 points as the Kings lost their second straight on the road.

“Losing is hard, but it’s going to get better for us,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got to do the little things like get loose balls and win 50-50 balls. That hurt us a lot tonight.”

Sacramento fell to 5-5 under Gentry, who replaced Luke Walton on Nov. 21. It was Gentry’s 600th career defeat in 1,115 NBA games.

Both teams were completing a back-to-back set. Cleveland won 123-106 at Minnesota on Friday, while the Kings lost 124-123 in Charlotte when Fox missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds left.

SEXTON UPDATE

Cavaliers G Collin Sexton, who underwent season-ending left knee surgery on Nov. 17, is rehabilitating in Atlanta. Sexton was averaging a team-high 16.0 points when he tore his meniscus at New York on Nov. 7. “The most difficult thing when you’re injured is staying connected to the team, but Collin is following every game closely,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “When he’s comfortable enough to travel, we’ll get him back up here.”

TIP-INS

Kings: C Tristan Thompson spent his first nine seasons with Cleveland, starting on its 2016 NBA championship team, and ranks third in franchise history with 5,393 rebounds. “Tristan has been great for us, a good strong voice in the locker room,” interim coach Alvin Gentry said. “The guys respect him and he’s a good energizer off the bench.” … F Richaun Holmes (right eye injury) missed his second consecutive game.

Cavaliers: G Dylan Windler, who is no longer in the rotation, is averaging 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in two G League games for the Cleveland Charge. Windler was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2019 draft, but has been plagued by injuries since. … Cleveland is tied for the second-best road record in the East at 9-5.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Toronto on Monday night.

Cavaliers: Host Miami on Monday night.

___

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland, left, drives against Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, right, drives against Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives between Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox (5) and Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio (3) shoots over Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry argues a call with an official during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 117-103. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Sacramento Kings' Damian Jones (30) looks to pass from between Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, and Jarrett Allen during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 117-103. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak

Caption Sacramento Kings' Davion Mitchell (15) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 117-103. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak