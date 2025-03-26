Cavaliers play the Spurs for cross-conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers have gone 30-5 at home. Cleveland is second in the league averaging 122.3 points and is shooting 49.3% from the field.

The Spurs have gone 12-23 away from home. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 43.9 rebounds per game led by Jeremy Sochan averaging 6.6.

The Cavaliers are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is averaging 18.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

De'Aaron Fox is scoring 23.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 116.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 120.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson: day to day (knee), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (groin).

Spurs: Charles Bassey: day to day (knee), De'Aaron Fox: out for season (hand), Victor Wembanyama: out for season (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.