Cavaliers play the Celtics, aim for 4th straight win

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Cleveland heads into a matchup with Boston as winners of three games in a row

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (3-1, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Boston.

Boston finished 14-10 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Celtics averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 22.5 bench points last season.

Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers shot 46.9% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

