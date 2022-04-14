Cavaliers meet the Hawks in play-in game

The Hawks are 26-26 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.6 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 9.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 21.7 points and 8.6 assists for the Cavaliers. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Trae Young is averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 110.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Dean Wade: out for season (knee).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (back), John Collins: out (finger/foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.