Cavaliers keeping perspective as first team since 2015 to start season 13-0

Cleveland became the first team since Golden State in 2015-16 to win 13 straight to start a season. That Warriors team holds the record for most wins to begin a season at 24 straight.

The Cavaliers are just the sixth team in NBA/BAA history to start 13-0. Four of the previous five teams went on to reach the championship round. It also tied Cleveland’s franchise record of 13 straight wins set three previous times — in 2009, 2010 and 2017 — all with LeBron James.

“It’s an 82-game season and we’re only 13 games in,” said guard Darius Garland, who led Cleveland with 25 points in their latest win. “It’s a lot of stuff that we have to clean up. But it’s a good thing that we can have these wins as well. It’s a good balance that we have right now because we know that we can get a lot better, even though we’re still undefeated.”

Part of the Cavaliers' success has been based on ball movement and scoring. Six Cleveland players — Mitchell, Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Caris LaVert and Ty Jerome- entered play on Wednesday night averaging double figures in scoring.

“We’ve all been able to play a lot of games, and you can be mentally and physically tired,” Mitchell said. “But you have to be able to continue to to the little things for one another. That’s what it’s going to take on a night like tonight (to win).

“You have to be the team that does the little things for one another through those moments and continues to make the right plays.”

Wednesday night turned into more of a struggle than most expected against a short-handed Philadelphia lineup that was missing Joel Embiid (left knee injury maintenance), Paul George (left knee injury maintenance), Tyrese Maxey (right hamstring strain) and backup center Andre Drummond (illness).

It also showed how big of a burden Cleveland is carrying with its winning streak.

“If you were the Sixers coming in, you’re thinking ’We could end the streak,'” Cleveland first-year coach Kenny Atkinson said. “That always motivates players and coaches that you know you can knock someone off their block. I know our players feel it and they’ve talked about it.”

Rookie first-round pick Jared McCain scored a career high 34 points and had Philadelphia within three with just over three minutes to play.

“He came out and showed that he’s got some game,” Garland said. “He is looking for a spot on that team as well. It was good, it was a good showing for all of us.”

That’s when Mitchell got hot, closing the game with 11 points in the final three minutes and just missing his first career triple-double.

“He made those big step-back 3’s,” Atkinson said. “We’ll forgive him (for missing the triple-double).”

After a day off on Thursday, Cleveland will host Chicago on Friday and Charlotte on Sunday before its ultimate litmus test — a Tuesday night game at defending NBA champion Boston.

“We have a mature group and a steady group that doesn’t get too high or too low,” Atkinson said. “They are a humble group. I don’t know if they are reading the media quotes and I don’t think that anyone is pounding the drum or saying how great we are. Donovan is always saying that we haven’t done anything yet, so they understand what we need to do and what the next step is. And they are keeping that chip on their shoulder.”

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP