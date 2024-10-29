Cavaliers host the Lakers in non-conference action

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Los Angeles face off in non-conference action.

Cleveland went 48-34 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 13.6 second-chance points and 34.4 bench points last season.

Los Angeles went 47-35 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference games and 19-21 on the road a season ago. The Lakers shot 49.9% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (thumb).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Christian Wood: out (knee), Christian Koloko: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.