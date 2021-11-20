journal-news logo
Cavaliers G Sexton done for season following knee surgery

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) and forward Julius Randle, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) and forward Julius Randle, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton’s season is over after he suffered a left knee injury and underwent surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton barely got a chance to show the Cavs — and other teams — he's worthy of a long-term investment.

The flashy and productive guard is done for the season after injuring his left knee and undergoing surgery.

Cleveland's leading scorer this season tore cartilage in his knee on Nov. 7 in a game against the New York Knicks. The Cavs didn't provide their first update until Friday, when they said Sexton had an operation on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Before getting hurt, the 22-year-old averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in Cleveland's first 11 games.

His loss is a significant blow for the Cavs, who got off to a strong start this season but have been ravaged recently by injuries. Rookie forward Evan Mobley is expected to miss a month with an elbow sprain.

The Cavs were missing six regulars on Thursday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The injury is also a major setback for Sexton, who failed to get a contract extension from Cleveland before the 2021 opener and was hoping another solid season would lead to lucrative offers.

He'll become a restricted free agent next summer.

Despite Cleveland viewing Sexton as part of its young core with Mobley, point guard Darius Garland, center Jarrett Allen and forward Issac Okoro, his name was often mentioned in numerous trade rumors.

Sexton's game can be infuriating to teammates and opponents alike, as he's a ball-dominant player who can score but doesn't always make great decisions.

Now, his injury only further clouds Sexton's future with the Cavs, who drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick in 2018.

Sexton has improved in each of his four seasons. He averaged 24.3 points last year on a 22-win Cleveland squad.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket as he is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket as he is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives against Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives against Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) attempts to drive past Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) attempts to drive past Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

