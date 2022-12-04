Cavaliers forward Wade out for month with shoulder sprain

Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday's win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday that imaging tests confirmed the diagnosis of an AC joint sprain. Wade didn't score a point in 10 minutes before getting hurt.

Wade is averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 24 minutes. He has started nine games as coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been forced to juggle lineups due to injuries.