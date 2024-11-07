Cavaliers face the Warriors on 9-game win streak

Cleveland takes on Golden State looking to extend its nine-game win streak
news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

Golden State Warriors (7-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into a matchup with Golden State as winners of nine consecutive games.

Cleveland finished 48-34 overall a season ago while going 26-15 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 7.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

Golden State finished 46-36 overall last season while going 25-16 on the road. The Warriors averaged 117.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.2 last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (illness), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Jaylon Tyson: day to day (hip).

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton: out (facet).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Longtime insurance agent, community leader dies in freak airport...
2
Miami extends win streak to four with road win over Ball State
3
Middletown native JD Vance to become VP: Here’s his ‘rags to riches...
4
Mental health, Monroe schools, Lane Libraries levy requests passed by...
5
Incumbents win Butler County Commission races