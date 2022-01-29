Cavaliers face the Pistons, seek 4th straight victory

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 98-78 on Nov. 13, with Darius Garland scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Garland is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 104.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.9 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (reconditioning), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Kelly Olynyk: out (health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.